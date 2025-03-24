Upper Darby SD will offer support services after 15-year-old student killed on SEPTA bus

UPPER DARBY (WPVI) -- "It's a shame because these kids are killing each other left and right," said Anna Marie Winder from Drexel Hill. "It's a tragedy. Another tragedy, unfortunately."

As Philadelphia Police search for the suspect who killed a 15-year-old boy on Saturday afternoon in West Philadelphia, parents and school leaders are trying to help children cope.

Police sources identified the victim as Zahkir Whitfield.

"It's terrible because a lot of our students are going through quite a few mental health issues, they're scared to come to school, they're scared to walk down the street," said Winder.

Winder said she's helped many traumatized students as a school nurse in Philadelphia.

"It's a shame because our children have to constantly try to be strong, and try to go through this," said Winder. "A lot of them are getting to a point where they're becoming numb to it."

Police said Whitfield was shot following a fight among a group of juveniles on a SEPTA bus near 40th Street and Girard Avenue.

They said one of them exited the back of the bus and fired a single shot which struck Whitfield in the chest.

"It's very sad. It's like every day, and then it's over nothing," said Jerome Golden from Upper Darby.

"The parents are probably going through it on both sides," said Kevin Emmerling from Lansdowne. "He's going to go to prison and the other one is in the ground. It's a shame on both ends. Nobody wins when you use a gun."

The Upper Darby School District sent a letter to parents on Sunday stating in part:

"Please join me in keeping all involved in your thoughts and prayers. We will have district resources available in our schools on Monday for our staff and students who may need to speak with someone from our pupil services team."

Some believe the best way to reduce violence is better parenting.

"It's gotta start in the home because when you go to school, what do you want the school teachers and other people to do if you don't do it at home first?," said Golden.

"They need a lot of love, they need a lot of guidance, and they need a lot of mental health resources," said Winder.

Parents are also worried as the shooter remains on the street.

"They don't care about anything some of them," said Golden. "So you run up on them at the wrong time and something could happen. So I'm just going to pray for everyone."

"It makes me nervous because I have to watch my back," said Winder. "I have to be concerned about my children, my grandchildren. It's a scary thought."

Police are reviewing surveillance video and evidence to find those responsible and take them into custody.

A $20,000 reward is also being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.