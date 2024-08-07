Video shows 4th dog this month being abandoned outside South Jersey shelter

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Humane Society of Ocean City is searching for a forever home for a dog left outside the shelter last week.

Surveillance video shows the dog's former owner tying her to a bench just after midnight on August 1.

A note left behind said the dog was a 1-year-old pit bull named Mello.

The former owner also wrote that they could no longer care for her.

Officials with the South Jersey shelter say this is the fourth dog that has been dumped outside their location in the last 30 days.

"People are dumping these animals like never has been seen before and we think WE as a society need to try to wrap our heads around it and figure out what the heck is going on," the shelter wrote in a post on Facebook.