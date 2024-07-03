Video shows dozens of gunshots being fired at Chinese takeout restaurant as patrons run for cover

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released video showing gunmen firing dozens of shots at a Chinese takeout restaurant while patrons, including a child, were inside.

The shootout happened at 27th and Dickinson streets at 10:30 p.m. on Monday. Five people were wounded.

One angle shows two suspects running right up to the restaurant and immediately opening fire. The video shows multiple muzzle flashes as round after round is fired.

Another angle shows people inside the restaurant scrambling to find cover. Philadelphia police have said they believe someone returned fire from inside the restaurant.

A black, late-model Jeep Grand Cherokee is then driven up to the gunmen and they enter the vehicle. Muzzle flashes continue from inside the SUV as it's driven past the restaurant.

A 45-year-old man was transported by police from the scene with gunshot wounds to the leg.

The three other victims, a 23-year-old man and two 21-year-old men, showed up at Penn Presbyterian Hospital on their own.

Another 21-year-old man was also taken to Cooper Medical Center in Camden, New Jersey.

Police believe one of the wounded patients was also a shooter and is being held as a suspect.

5 injured in shootout at Chinese takeout restaurant in Philadelphia's Gray's Ferry section

A semiautomatic gun with an extended magazine was recovered at the scene.

The shootout hit people inside and outside the takeout restaurant. Police found at least a dozen shell casings where customers were waiting for orders.

The child inside was not injured.

The vehicle used to take three of the victims to the hospital is being held by police.

The Jeep was last seen fleeing south on 27th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270.

