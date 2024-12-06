Video shows man who allegedly stabbed security guard at Philadelphia grocery store

Surveillance video shows the man wanted for a stabbing at the Sav-A-Lot store in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have released surveillance video of a man who they say stabbed a security guard in the parking lot of a Philadelphia grocery store earlier this week.

It happened at the Sav-A-Lot store on the 4400 block of N. Broad Street in the Tioga-Nicetown section around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the guard repeatedly asked the man to leave the front of the store.

The man refused and, after several verbal confrontations, stabbed the guard in the stomach.

The suspect then fled north on Broad Street.

The security guard was hospitalized in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged man standing 5' 5" tall with a medium build. He was wearing a hunter green jacket, green camo pants, a gray hoodie and tan boots.

Anyone with information can call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).