Video shows massive explosion at fireworks facility in Northern California

ESPARTO, Calif. -- A massive explosion was caught on video at a fireworks facility in northern California on Tuesday.

The large explosion sent a plume of black smoke into the air, which could be seen for miles in the city of Esparto, which is in Yolo County, near Sacramento.

Video of the shocking incident also shows what appears to be several fireworks exploding in the air after the main explosion.

The explosion sparked a large fire, and Yolo County officials issued mandatory evacuations for residents nearby.

CalFire's arson bomb unit is now investigating the explosion.

Crews are using drones to get a look at this scene. So far, there's nothing to indicate what may have caused the explosion.

It's unknown if there were any injuries or fatalities at the site.