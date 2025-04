Video shows trio of burglars breaking into East Windsor Twp. home

The search is on for a group of home burglars in Mercer County, New Jersey.

The search is on for a group of home burglars in Mercer County, New Jersey.

The search is on for a group of home burglars in Mercer County, New Jersey.

The search is on for a group of home burglars in Mercer County, New Jersey.

EAST WINDSOR TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- The search is on for a group of home burglars in Mercer County, New Jersey.

Police released dramatic video showing the moments the suspects tried breaking into a home through the windows.

Officers say they were unsuccessful, so they eventually used a crowbar to break into the home.

This all unfolded on Copland Court in East Windsor Township early Tuesday morning.

Detectives say the trio stole car keys from inside the home, but could not actually steal the car.