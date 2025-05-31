Detectives believe 6 different guns by at least 3 shooters were used on Monday.

Vigil held for 21-year-old killed in Fairmount Park mass shooting; police searching for suspects

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family and friends of Mikhail Bowers, 21, gathered outside one of his favorite spots in Strawberry Mansion on Friday evening - his childhood home.

"This is where he came up", said his grandfather, James Hargrove. "He loved to be right here."

Dozens arrived with red and black balloons to show their support for Bowers. It was a comforting site for his grandparents.

Bowers was killed during a mass shooting in Fairmount Park on Memorial Day.

"Everyone is coming up to me saying how my grandson was much loved around here. It's real nice," said his grandmother, Wanda Bowers.

"That's love. That's real love," said Hargrove.

Philadelphia police said Amya Devlin, 23, was also killed. Nine others, ranging from 15 to 28 years old, were injured.

"I pray for them. I'm sorry for them too," said Hargrove.

"They just need to stop with the gun violence," said Bowers.

Loved ones said that senseless violence is claiming innocent lives.

"He was taken away for no reason at all. He was a good guy," said his aunt, Valerie Matthews.

"He's a good young man. He had two kids. He tried to make ends meet. He never was no bad person. We go through ups and downs, but he didn't deserve this," said Hargrove.

Detectives believe six different guns by at least three shooters were used on Monday.

No one is in custody at this time, but family members hope someone speaks up.

"It's not about the money - the reward," said Hargrove. "I hope they come bring some justice for him. You don't need people on the street like that."