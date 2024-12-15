Vigil Held for Hero Crossing Guard

BURLINGTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- With glow sticks in hand, family and friends gather at Burlington City High School to remember 74 year old Bruce Morlack.

"Every morning I would drive past Bruce and he was always smiling or waving at everyone or he was playing the harmonica or was turned to talk to a student and try to uplift them, so I wanted to come out and show my support," said Aiden Daly from Burlington County.

Morlack was killed when a car plowed through the intersection of Jacksonville Road and James Street on December 6.

Surveillance video shows The Burlington City School Crossing Guard blocking two students from being hit.

"He was always present I think that was just the biggest thing," said Pastor Abie Kulynich, of The City of Refuge Fellowship, "He was always present. I've known the family for more than 20 years and he was always there. "

Morlack is being remembered as a loving father, grandfather and friend.

He had recently retired and was working as a crossing guard to stay busy.

He was posthumously named Crossing Guard of the year.

Funeral services are on Wednesday, December 18.