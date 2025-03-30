Vigil held in honor of husband allegedly murdered by wife

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Friends and family of a SEPTA engineer who was murdered gathered to remember their loved one.

Police say Jordan Baxter was killed by his wife.

"He was a wonderful, wonderful man, and this is a senseless, senseless thing," said Lisa Haines, Baxter's cousin.

On Saturday afternoon, friends and family gathered at Murphy Recreation Center in the Andorra section of Philadelphia to celebrate the life of Baxter.

"This is where he was most happy. Not a care in the world, just playing in the playground with his friends and having fun," said Anthony Lee, Baxter's cousin.

"He was so loved by his family. And you can see this," said Valerie Williams, Baxter's aunt.

Still, those gathered had questions about Baxter's untimely death.

"He was in my house on Monday, Tuesday. We got the call on Wednesday," said Valerie Williams.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on March 19, police were called for a report of a person screaming on the 800 block of Bells Mill Road.

Police discovered Baxter's body on a plastic sheet between two parked cars.

Police say Baxter had a gunshot wound to the back of the head, and blood was found on a mattress inside the house.

Police say a gun was found resting on his chest.

His wife 39 year old Danielle Baxter was arrested the next day, charged with his murder.

"I'm heartbroken because he got a dirty deal. And whatever personal at home I know what he did for his family. He has three sons and he always was there no matter what," said Valerie Williams.

Jordan worked as a SEPTA engineer for 14 years.

Coworkers came today to share their memories.

"Every time I saw Jordan he smiled. I walked down the hall see Jordan he was just smiling," said a coworker.

The vigil ended with red and white balloons released in Baxter's honor.

"He may be gone but that doesn't mean he'll never be forgotten," said Kahree Williams, Baxter's cousin.