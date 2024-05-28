Virginia man sentenced to time served, fined $9K for bringing ammo to Turks and Caicos

One of the Americans facing prison time in Turks in Caicos over ammunition in their luggage is speaking out ahead of his plea hearing Tuesday.

A Virginia man was sentenced to time served and fined $9,000 for bringing ammunition to Turks and Caicos, avoiding a potential 12-year sentence under the islands' strict gun laws.

Tyler Wenrich, from Richmond, traveled to Grand Turk on a cruise ship for a bachelor party in late April when ammunition was found in his possession while going through a security checkpoint, police said.

The 911 operator and emergency medical technician has remained on the island since being arrested and pleaded guilty on May 21 to two counts of possession of ammunition, for two 9 mm rounds.

"I have a lot of fear and anxiety as to what's going to happen and I'm hoping that the judge finds some compassion and leniency in the situation that I'm in," Wenrich told ABC News earlier this month.

Tyler Scott Wenrich is among four Americans charged with possession of ammunition offenses in the tropical Atlantic getaway of Turks and Caicos

Wenrich had gone shooting at a gun range with friends and said he forgot he was carrying the ammunition.

This comes just days after a Pennsylvania father sentenced to a suspended 52-week sentence with a fine of $6,700. He has since returned home and has been reunited with his family.

Bryan Hagerich was held in the Caribbean nation for three months after ammunition was found in his luggage in Turks and Caicos.

"Absolutely overwhelmed," Bryan Hagerich told WTAE when asked about holding his kids for the first time in 101 days. "Just so much joy. My biggest concern is coaching my kids' baseball games tomorrow and that is such a relief."

Three other American tourists --Ryan Watson of Oklahoma, Michael Lee Evans of Texas and Sharitta Shinise Grier of Florida -- have been charged with possessing ammunition. Each of the defendants said they did not intentionally pack the ammunition. Evans was able to leave the island due to a medical condition while out on bail and is awaiting sentencing.

The remaining Americans are out on bail but aren't allowed to leave Turks and Caicos.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.