Visions | Celebrating Pride Month

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week on Visions, we explore the climate of fear in the queer community and the rainbow wave in politics.

There is a rainbow wave of political representation in Pennsylvania. State Representative Andre Carroll was elected last year to represent Pennsylvania's 201st district as the second openly Black gay man to be elected to the Pennsylvania State House. Already, the 34-year-old's district office is filled with accolades. He made Philadelphia Gay News' list of 48 most influential LGBTQ+ leaders. And he was inducted into Philadelphia City Council member Rue Landaus' inaugural LGBTQ+ hall of fame.

Carroll is part of what's being called a rainbow wave that includes Civil Rights and housing attorney Rue Landau, who, in 2023, became the first openly gay person elected to the Philadelphia City Council. And last year, Delaware's Sarah McBride became the first trans person elected to Congress.

The breaking of the lavender ceiling started in 2018 with a record-breaking 244 LGBTQ plus candidates winning elections, including Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta who became the first openly gay person of color elected to the state's general assembly. And in 2022, for the first time ever, LGBTQ candidates were on the ballot in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Temple University English professor and LGBTQ scholar Brad Windhauser says all of that progress is the reason for the pushback that is causing so much fear and anxiety in the queer community. He points out that pride wasn't started as a celebration; it was started as protest.

LGBTQ+ Pride is shown through resilience and community in the face of attacks. Philadelphia's Pride celebration welcomed more than 100,000 people to the city to celebrate and stand up for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

Recent studies have shown progress in societal acceptance since the legalization of gay marriage. But advocates fear that transgender and non-binary people are being targeted by recent politically charged acts.

Through all the adversity the community has shown strength thanks to organizations like the ACLU of Pennsylvania, GLAAD, Philly Black Pride and youth-centered spaces like HiTOPS. Each of these organizations continues to fight for LGBTQ+ civil rights and a brighter future for the next generation.

The Leeway Foundation is funding the future of social change with grants for artists. The grantees are able to self-define what their social change intent is, including such areas as economic justice, cultural preservation, decarceration, and more. Recipients work in mediums as varied as visual and literary arts, to printmaking and textiles. By amplifying the voices of those who are traditionally and historically marginalized in the worlds of art and philanthropy, Leeway continues to build a family of creators who they support through all stages of their work.

Brandon 'Bran_Flakezz' Edelman is building a buzz as social media mogul-in-the-making.

For someone who posted their first viral video just four years ago, his star is on the rise. The social media influencer started his work life in fashion merchandising and had a corporate career that was thriving. But when he took a chance on using his personality more, he created his own brand and is now known for fun videos on the social scene, a chatty podcast with his three best friends, and helping local small businesses.

The ANNA Crusis Feminist Choir is the longest-running feminist choir in the United States. They are celebrating a milestone anniversary of 50 years! The choir was founded to give women a safe space whether they were lesbian or straight.

They practice at the Friends Center in Center City and perform throughout the area. This year was their third year singing in the Philadelphia Orchestra's annual free Pride concert. Over the past five decades, they estimate they've sung more than 12,000 songs, with a constant goal of fighting for justice and equality.

