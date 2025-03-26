'Voices of Philly Soul: Ladies Edition' is bringing together city's finest female vocalists, artists

The Voices of Philly Soul concert is Wednesday, March 26 at World Cafe Live in University City.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Our city is rich with talented artists and musicians and that talent will be on full display Wednesday night for the Voices of Philly Soul. This is the ladies edition concert in celebration of Women's History Month, although all are welcome to attend.

Philadelphia singer/songwriter and poet, Carla Gamble has been curating The Voices of Philly Soul for three years now.

Gamble grew up inspired by Philly's hip-hop and neo soul era, so her music is a fusion of that and R &B. She says she is a poet at heart, releasing her first poetry album at the age of 13.

"I love to make people feel good through my music, so it's always really important that when people hear it they're smiling, they're dancing...it's really just a good vibration because that's what it's about," she said..

Gamble says this year's show is packed with unique talent, including performances by some of Philly's best vocalists like Natalie Imani, a Grammy accredited singer who also tours with R &B icon John Legend and singer Jada Lee.

There will also be performances by poet Evita Colon and comedian Tata Sherise, who was recently crowned "Philly's Phunniest."

"I'm just excited to see the people in the room, you never know who you can meet, the connections are there, everything you need in this room is going to make you feel good," said Gamble.

The Voices of Philly Soul is Wednesday, March 26 at World Cafe Live in University City.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8:00 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit WorldCafeLive.org.