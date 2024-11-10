Volunteers clean up more than 100 parks across Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- EAST MOUNT AIRY, Philadelphia (WPVI) -- Hundreds of volunteers across Philadelphia spent their Saturday beautifying their community parks as part of the Love Your Park Fall Weekend Celebration.

For Bre Taylor, cleaning up Cliveden Park in East Mount Airy is personal.

"If you're going to live in your community, it's up to you to also be an active citizen in it. you can't always count on government to do things and make things happen. you have to take some initiative. Do it yourself too," said Taylor, who attended the event with her group, Sisters of Public Health.

She's one of dozens of volunteers at Cliveden Park who spent her Saturday raking leaves, picking up debris, and mulching the park.

"If it's a space I'm going to use, I want it to look nice and I want to have ownership in the space as well," she said.

"Giving back never stops. You always give back. You must give back. It's very important," said Christopher Moore, the president of Friends of Cliveden Park.

With the event, volunteers across Philadelphia are cleaning up more than 100 parks and getting them ready for winter.

"I think when neighbors have a space that's well cared for, they feel invested in it, they feel seen, they feel supported," said Kevin Roche, the chief of staff for the Fairmount Park Conservancy.

The event partnered the Fairmount Park Conservancy, park friends groups across the city, and the city's parks and rec department.

"It takes a lot of work and people to care for these vital public spaces," said Susan Slawson, the commissioner of parks and rec.

Neighbors like Christopher say they take pride in improving their communities.

"We have a lot of seniors in the community, a lot of kids, so this is a place for them to come to and spend some quality time," he said.