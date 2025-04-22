Volunteers in collaboration with 'North Broad Renaissance' beautify the streets for Earth Day

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dozens of volunteers rolled up their sleeves to restore the streets of Philadelphia this Earth Day.

The effort to beautify the area surrounding North Broad Street comes with the hope that new businesses and residents will find it a nice place to call home.

'A Broader Green' is an event held by a local nonprofit: "North Broad Renaissance."

"We are a nonprofit that manages both the Business Improvement District and the Special Service District here in North Broad," said Executive Director, Shalimar Thomas.

"These improvements and these investments, they make businesses want to come to the corridor and they make residents want to come to the corridor. And it's an opportunity for us to work together in communities," she continued.

Other organizations took part, including the 'Temple University Alumni Association.'

