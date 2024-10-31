Voters line up again in Bucks County after judge grants extention to apply for mail-in ballots

A judge said that Bucks County voters who want to apply for an early mail ballot now have until Friday at 5 p.m.

A judge said in a one-page order that Bucks County voters who want to apply for an early mail ballot now have until Friday at 5 p.m.

BUCKS CO., Pa. (WPVI) -- Voters are lining up again outside the Bucks County administration building in Doylestown Thursday after a judge granted an extension to apply for mail-in ballots.

"I tried to vote the other day- was unsuccessful so fortunately the courts intervened and gave us a couple extra days. I'm not going to be able to be here on Tuesday so came back this morning," said Ken Huth, from Newtown.

The ruling was in response to a lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign against the county, accusing officials of turning away voters before the original 5 p.m. deadline on Tuesday. The confusion appeared to be centered around whether you needed to be in line by 5 p.m. or processed by 5 p.m.

"I want to say 2:30 p.m., they ended the line," said Craig Edwards, from Perkasie. "They put a cone out and said nobody after this point."

Edwards says he got to the building around 3:45 p.m. but was told he wasn't allowed in.

"We said, 'I thought PA statute said as long as we were in line, we could get in?' and they said, 'No,'" Edwards recalled.

"I thought you were allowed to vote until 5 p.m. Apparently, 3:15 p.m. is too late," Huth added.

Some voters said they were told they could get a mail-in ballot application but could not fill it out and submit it on-site.

Pat Poprik, the chair of the Bucks County Republican Committee, said her office received a lot of calls and they got involved. She's happy with this resolution.

"A lot of people were upset and I'm so excited this was what was decided because voters -- whatever their party -- felt they didn't get a chance to, and they should have," Poprik said.

County officials released a statement after the ruling saying they are pleased to offer additional time, but added, "This administration continues to ask the Pennsylvania General Assembly for much-needed reform and clarity in the election law."