Trump campaign sues Bucks County Board of Elections, claims they 'turned away voters'

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania -- The Trump campaign sued Pennsylvania's Bucks County Board of Elections and others Tuesday night over claims the county "turned away voters," according to a filing in the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas.

The campaign filed a writ of summons, which contained no allegations or specific claims.

A spokesperson for Bucks County told ABC News in a statement Tuesday evening that the county "has been made aware that litigation may be filed tomorrow. We have no comment at this time."

Lawyers for the county entered an appearance on Wednesday, according to the docket.

The county was previously accused of "suppressive and intimidating" tactics, including claiming voters were turned away and lines were closed early.

However, the county pushed back on any suggestion that what occurred in Bucks County amounts to intentional voter suppression.

"Contrary to what is being depicted on social media, if you are in line by 5 p.m. for an on-demand mail-in ballot application, you will have the opportunity to submit your application for a mail-in ballot," the county said in a statement.

The county did acknowledge that there was indeed some "miscommunication" from officials on site.

Those in line applying for on-demand ballots were "briefly told they could not be accommodated," the county said, but added that those individuals were ultimately allowed to submit their applications, according to officials.

In a post on X, the secretary of state's office echoed that sentiment, asking for voters to "be patient."

"Earlier today, we spoke with Bucks County election officials who assured us that every registered voter who goes to their county election office by 5 p.m. today will be provided an opportunity to apply for their mail ballot," the post said. "Please be patient with all county election office staff as they work hard to ensure every registered voter is able to vote in this election," he said.