VP Harris says Biden 'fights for the American people' in 1st address since announcement

According to an official, Biden plans to campaign with Harris in the battleground states as soon as his doctor clears him.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (WPVI) -- As news broke on Sunday that President Joe Biden would be dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, he was recovering at his Delaware beach home from COVID-19.

On Monday, the president continued to isolate in Rehoboth Beach as he supports his vice president as the next potential Democratic nominee.

In her first appearance since the endorsement, Kamala Harris praised the president during her trip to The First State.

"I am firsthand witness that every day, our president Joe Biden fights for the American people," Harris stated.

Biden's decision to bow out followed escalating pressure from his Democratic allies to step aside after he debated with Donald Trump.

Some Republicans are even questioning whether Biden can stay in office until the end of his term.

"If he's not suited to run for office, I'm not sure he's suited to serve the country," said Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Despite this, the focus of many has shifted to Harris.

"She's the future. Donald Trump is yesterday's chaos, and why would we go back to it?" questioned Democratic Senator Tim Kaine.

Trump has since taken to TruthSocial, posting his opinions on the drastic change in the upcoming election.

"The Democrats pick a candidate, Crooked Joe Biden, he loses the Debate badly, then panics, and makes mistake after mistake, is told he can't win, and decide they will pick another candidate, probably Harris," he wrote.

As Biden remains in Rehoboth Beach, the Secret Service and Delaware State Police are stationed outside his neighborhood.

Even with the added security, some supporters stopped by, hoping to express their gratitude.

"This morning I woke up and I was like, 'You know what? See if you can go down there and wave goodbye and say thank you.' Because you don't know when you're going to have another chance," noted Jake Carpenter from Lincoln, Delaware.

According to a senior administration official, Biden plans to campaign with Harris in the battleground states as soon as his doctor clears him.

He is also set to address the nation later this week and elaborate on his decision to bow out of the race.