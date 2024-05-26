The woman driving was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in serious condition.

Woman hospitalized after crashing vehicle into several parked cars in Spruce Hill

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating the cause of an accident in Spruce Hill.

It happened at the corner of Walnut and Farragut streets around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say the car was traveling southbound on the 100 block of South Farragut Street when it crossed Walnut and struck several parked cars.

The car then flipped on its side.

