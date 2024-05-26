  • Watch Now

WATCH VIDEOS

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman hospitalized after crashing vehicle into several parked cars in Spruce Hill

The woman driving was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in serious condition.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, May 26, 2024 4:51PM
Woman hospitalized after crashing vehicle into several parked cars in Spruce Hill
Woman hospitalized after crashing vehicle into several parked cars in Spruce Hill

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating the cause of an accident in Spruce Hill.

It happened at the corner of Walnut and Farragut streets around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say the car was traveling southbound on the 100 block of South Farragut Street when it crossed Walnut and struck several parked cars.

The car then flipped on its side.

The woman driving was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in serious condition.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW