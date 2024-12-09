The Walt Disney Company garners 35 Golden Globe Award nominations

FX's 'The Bear' leads all television series with five nominations, followed by 'Only Murders in the Building' and 'Shōgun'

LOS ANGELES -- Today, the Golden Globes announced its 2025 nominations. The Walt Disney Company earned 35 of those nominations across its brands and studios.

Among Hulu's 19 nominations, FX's "The Bear" took the lead across all television series, earning five nominations for Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical, as well as individual acting nominations for Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Liza Cólon-Zayas.

Jeremey Allen White as Carmy in "The Bear" FX

"The Bear" was followed closely by "Only Murders in the Building's" four nominations, including Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical and individual acting nominations for its lead trio, Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. Martin celebrated the nomination by writing, "Congrats to Selena, Marty, myself, and all the people who work on OMITB!" as a caption on his Instagram post.

"Sh ō gun" also earned four nominations including Best Television Series - Drama and nominations for Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai and Tadanobu Asano.

This year, Hulu released its first ever Spanish-language original series "La Máquina," which garnered a Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television nomination for Diego Luna.

Diego Luna at the La Máquina premiere Disney/Alberto. E. Rodriguez

Luna released a statement following the nomination. "I share this with the entire 'La Máquina' team and most of all my brother and collaborator, Gael García Bernal. 'La Máquina' is Hulu's first Spanish-language series, so to see it resonate around the world in this way is extremely moving to us all. Let it be the first of many. Its success is a reminder that audiences are wanting global stories told authentically and in their native languages."

Naomi Watts scored a nomination for her work in FX's "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans," noting on her Instagram story that she was "Grateful" for the recognition.

ABC's "Abbott Elementary" received a Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical nomination, and creator and star Quinta Brunson earned an acting nomination, mentioning in her Instagram story that she was "Honored" by the nomination.

The cast of "Abbott Elementary" Disney/Pamela Littky

Also streaming on Hulu is Academy Award-Winner Yorgos Lanthimos' feature "Kinds of Kindness," of which Jesse Plemons starred and received a nomination for his performance.

The Walt Disney Studios led film studios with its three Cinematic and Box Office Achievement nominations. These include nominations for 20th Century Studios' "Alien: Romulus," Marvel's "Deadpool & Wolverine" and Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Inside Out 2," which also earned a Best Motion Picture - Animated nomination.

Rounding out titles available on Disney+ is "Agatha All Along," which sparked a nomination for lead actress Kathryn Hahn.

Opening in theaters Christmas Day is the Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown," which earned three nominations, including Best Motion Picture - Drama, a lead actor nomination for Timothée Chalamet and a supporting actor nomination for Edward Norton.

Edward Norton in "A Complete Unknown" Searchlight Pictures

Norton gave the following statement, "I think in truth this is a compliment to our whole terrific ensemble of actors, which Timothée led so brilliantly. And if it helps connect more people to the inspiring life and spirit of Pete Seeger, even better."

"A Real Pain," which is playing now in select theaters earned four nominations. Jesse Eisenberg earned two, one for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture and a lead acting nomination. Kiernan Culkin was nominated for best supporting actor. The film was also nominated for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

20th Television's rom-com, "Nobody Wants This," earned nominations for its two leads, Adam Brody and Kristen Bell, as well as a Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical.

