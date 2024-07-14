  • Full Story
  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 dead, another injured following shooting in North Philadelphia

No weapon was recovered and no arrest has been made.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, July 14, 2024 11:31AM
1 dead, another injured following shooting in North Philadelphia
1 dead, another injured following shooting in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has died after being shot in the head in North Philadelphia.

Officers found the man shot on the 3500 block of North Warnock Street just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

Officials say a second victim showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He is listed in stable condition.

No weapon was recovered and no arrest has been made.

The Shooting Investigation Group is leading the investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW