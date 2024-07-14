No weapon was recovered and no arrest has been made.

1 dead, another injured following shooting in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has died after being shot in the head in North Philadelphia.

Officers found the man shot on the 3500 block of North Warnock Street just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

Officials say a second victim showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He is listed in stable condition.

The Shooting Investigation Group is leading the investigation.