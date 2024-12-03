Warrington Township police warn residents to be on alert for package-stealing 'Grinches'

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- With the holiday season and online orders surging, theft is also on the rise.

The Warrington Township Police Department said they're seeing an uptick in incidents. Now they're reminding community members to be smart and vigilant with Grinches on the prowl.

"Generally around this time, it's the season for thefts. We're urging our residents, our community, to not only secure their homes and secure their vehicles but get packages left on their doorsteps inside ASAP," warned Lieutenant Glen Gottenberg.

Gottenberg says an uptick in theft around the holidays is not unusual. Over the weekend, an apartment complex was targeted.

"We were dispatched for a theft of packages at a local apartment complex. Upon arrival officers reviewed surveillance footage that showed a suspect," explained Gottenberg.

He says 10-12 people had packages taken.

Officers, later that day, found a suspect matching the description following a US postal service worker.

Paul Smith, a spokesperson for the United States Postal Service, said workers are given safety talks on how to protect themselves while always being observant.

"The carrier pretty much knows their neighborhoods they have scanners they can immortality contact their supervisor or police," Smith noted.

Smith said prevention is key and cameras help if there's ever an issue.

"If you know your carrier, you can leave a note asking, 'can you hide it,' put around the back anything where the package isn't exposed for a long period of time," Smith added.

Ever since COVID-19, USPS said there's been a steady increase in online parcel orders.

Between Thanksgiving and Monday alone they've delivered over a million pieces of mail.

As the holiday season gets underway, officials said there are simple things you can do to not fall victim.

"We always encourage a lot of lighting around the residence as well as surveillance systems if they can," said Gottenberg.