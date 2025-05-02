Watch 'On The Red Carpet Presents 'Thunderbolts*''

In a new episode of On The Red Carpet, "Thunderbolts*" stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and David Harbour explain what makes the latest installment in the superhero franchise so unique.

In a new episode of On The Red Carpet, "Thunderbolts*" stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and David Harbour explain what makes the latest installment in the superhero franchise so unique.

In a new episode of On The Red Carpet, "Thunderbolts*" stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and David Harbour explain what makes the latest installment in the superhero franchise so unique.

In a new episode of On The Red Carpet, "Thunderbolts*" stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and David Harbour explain what makes the latest installment in the superhero franchise so unique.

LOS ANGELES -- The "Thunderbolts*" are heroes-with an asterisk!

In the latest Marvel movie, the Avengers aren't around to save the world, so it's time for the antiheroes to assemble.

In a new episode of On The Red Carpet, the stars of the film, including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and David Harbour, explain what makes this latest installment in the superhero franchise so unique.

"The characters are very real, they're not perfect and they could die at any moment," said Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes. "And they could kill each other at any moment. They're obviously dealing with a lot of sort of relatable things, like trauma."

"I think they're all desperate, they're so desperate," explained Pugh who plays Yelena Belova. "They're really clinging on. Even like their fighting styles, their arguing styles. Like everything just feels like they're all on the brink of having like a breakdown."

Harbour, who plays Red Guardian, may have thought up the best way to describe the team.

"We came up with 'Traumatized and Trying,'" he said. "T and T!"

The special "Thunderbolts*" episode of On The Red Carpet also includes interviews with co-stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lewis Pullman, Wyatt Russell and Geraldine Viswanathan, along with the film's director, Jake Schreier, and the Oscar-nominated band Son Lux who composed the score.

"Thunderbolts*" opens May 2 only in theaters.

You can watch the full episode, "On The Red Carpet Presents: 'Thunderbolts*'" in the video above.

Disney is the parent company of this station.