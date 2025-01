Water main break floods streets in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A water main break is flooding several blocks in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood.

The call came in around 7:30 p.m. Friday for a flood in the area of 28th and Dickinson streets.

The view from Chopper 6 showed firefighters assessing the situation.

A sinkhole has formed as a result of the break, officials said.

No evacuations have been reported.

