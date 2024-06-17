WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Home and backyard must-haves up to 50% off from Wayfair's anniversary sale

ByAmanda Saintina WPVI logo
Monday, June 17, 2024 4:00PM
Here are the best deals from Wayfair's anniversary sale.
Wayfair

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Wayfair's massive anniversary has returned. If you are looking to spruce up your home or backyard, now is the perfect time. In celebration of Wayfair's anniversary sale, you can save some big bucks on all your home and outdoor furniture. Right now bedroom furniture is up to 50% off, living furniture is up to 55% off, kitchen and dining furniture is up to 45% and outdoor furniture is up to 55% off. We've listed our favorite picks from the sale below. Whether you're a minimalist or love some colorful decor we have something for everybody in this list.

P.S. check back often, as we'll be updating with flash sale options daily.

Bedroom

43% off
Wayfair

Nora14'' Plush Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress with Cooling Cover

  • $523.49
  • $919.99
    63% off
    Wayfair

    All Season Goose Down Comforter

    • $109.99
    • $299.99
      50% off
      Wayfair

      Double-Sided Cooling Comforter for Night Sweats Hot Sleepers

      • $51.99
      • $103.99
        46% off
        Wayfair

        Cooling Down Alternative Gel Fiber Pillows (Set of 2)

        • $39.99
        • $75.00
          63% off
          Wayfair

          Milianna Nightstand with 4 Drawers & Outlet, LED Lights

          • $82.99
          • $229.99

            Bathroom

            24% off
            Wayfair

            Lundberg Memory Foam Bath Rug (Set of 2)

            • $18.99
            • $24.99
              30% off
              Wayfair

              Striped Single Shower Curtain

              • $24.26
              • $34.99
                18% off
                Wayfair

                Adhesive Shower Caddy (Set of 4)

                • $39.99
                • $48.99
                  28% off
                  Wayfair

                  Hovey 4 Piece Bathroom Accessory Set

                  • $35.99
                  • $49.99

                    Livingroom

                    66% off
                    Wayfair

                    Perdue Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sofa

                    • $312.99
                    • $929.99
                      19% off
                      Wayfair

                      Bryner TV Stand

                      • $133.99
                      • $166.99
                        25% off
                        Wayfair

                        Eoghan Lift Top Coffee Table with 2 Drawers

                        • $141.99
                        • $189.99
                          59% off
                          Wayfair

                          Sonam Velvet Round Storage Ottoman

                          • $163.99
                          • $399.99
                            38% off
                            Wayfair

                            Pamplona Modern Upholstered Barrel Chair and Ottoman

                            • $129.99
                            • $210.00

                              Kitchen & Dining Room

                              29% off
                              Wayfair

                              Round Dining Table Set

                              • $389.99
                              • $549.99
                                15% off
                                Wayfair

                                Bernadete Dining Table

                                • $235.99
                                • $279.99
                                  Wayfair

                                  Hambrook Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 4)

                                  • $189.99
                                    43% off
                                    Wayfair

                                    Radley Dining Cabinet

                                    • $209.99
                                    • $369.99

                                      Outdoor

                                      16% off
                                      Wayfair

                                      Meredydd Outdoor Deep Seating Cushion Set

                                      • $93.99
                                      • $112.99
                                        20% off
                                        Wayfair

                                        Zariah Wood Deck Tile

                                        • $3.09
                                        • $3.89
                                          13% off
                                          Wayfair

                                          Hayler Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit Table with Lid

                                          • $152.99
                                          • $175.99
                                            61% off
                                            Wayfair

                                            Lucidia Geometric Rug

                                            • $169.99
                                            • $438.00

                                              Elgin Outdoor Patio Dining Set

                                              • $309.99
                                              • $348.99

                                                * By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.

                                                Report a correction or typo
                                                Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
                                                Watch Live
                                                ON NOW