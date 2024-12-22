'Wayne Cares' helps provide food on the holiday dinner table of community members

WAYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- With the financial requirement that comes with giving gifts, this local organization is taking some of the burden off of the necessities.

'Wayne Cares' gave away donated ham and side dishes for local community members.

The nonprofit is an initiative that began in coordination with the Wayne United Methodist Church over two decades ago.

With this distribution, recipients can enjoy the holiday without the fear of not affording a traditional dinner.

This is part of their weekly Wednesday tradition to provide food to anyone in the community.

