Ways to help California wildfire victims

We know many of you want to help and make sure your money goes directly to the people impacted by the California wildfires.

"The best thing they can do right now is to support us through a financial donation," said Jennifer Graham, CEO Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania. "That's the way to get immediate support into the hands of the individuals who need it right away."

You can text the word RedCross to 90999 to make an immediate $10 donation or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

The first priorities of the Red Cross are to help with health, housing, and hunger, making sure people have a warm place to stay and food to eat.

"And also help with additional items like prescription medications, reading glasses, clothing, whatever it may need that they need, that's what those financial donations are there to support," said Graham.

The Salvation Army is also accepting donations online. You can also give to World Central Kitchen, which is feeding first responders. And Charity Navigator, the nation's largest independent evaluator of nonprofits, is providing more options to give.

"And we've put together a curated list of highly rated organizations that have feet on the street that are actually addressing the different component parts of the disaster recovery right now," said Michael Thatcher, CEO of Charity Navigator.

Thatcher said people should remember that this will be an ongoing crisis.

"And so if you really care about doing something for the folks in Los Angeles and for getting people back on their feet again, stay the course and find an organization you want to support and then consider supporting it over time, not just right now, because these things take years to clean up."

A number of GoFundMe pages are also being set up but only donate to people you actually know. And it's best not to give to people who solicit you for donations.