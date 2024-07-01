'The Welcome Project PA' invites community to celebrate pride in annual festival

The Bucks-Mont Pride Festival brings community members together to honor pride all year long.

ABINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Abington community shows how their pride is celebrated all year long at the Abington Art Center.

The Bucks-Mont Pride Festival held by "The Welcome Project PA" commenced to bring people together and celebrate each other.

"This event is a celebration of inclusion and diversity, and it's also an entry point to experience pride maybe for the first time. Just to bring together different counties and different prides together, said Executive Director of The Welcome Project PA, Josh Blakesely.

"We can welcome youth and adults to celebrate diversity, inclusion and freedom of expression and who we are..." said Blakesely.

