'Welcome to Wrexham' season 3 finale: how the team beat the odds

"Welcome to Wrexham" season 3 was a nail biter from beginning to end. We find out what happened and what's next.

Season 3 of "Welcome to Wrexham" was a rollercoaster of emotions from the first episode to the last!

The first episode saw the Red Dragons, after winning their first promotion in decades, lose star player Paul Mullin with a punctured lung during an exhibition game. Thankfully, he recovered quickly and returned. But competing in a new division was a bumpy ride. The season finale saw the team attempting to win back-to-back promotions.

But it wasn't just about Wrexham winning a game. The results of multiple games around the league would factor in to the Red Dragons' chances of moving up. Wrexham's executive director Humphrey Ker broke it down for On The Red Carpet.

"One of the joys of promotion relegation which is not a huge part of American sports is the constant changing of the permutations where you have," said Ker.

"You often get to the final day of the Premier League season or championship season and there are 4 or 5 teams that could get relegated. This season, we had both the Premier League Manchester City and Arsenal (that) had the chance of winning the title on the final day. A variety of teams were in danger of going down on the final day. So all that creates this very exciting atmosphere where you don't know for sure what will happen when."

In the episode, Ker told Wrexham co-chairs Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds that promotion for the team was indeed a "long shot." The two decided to skip the game to deal with business back home. And oh, what they missed!

"I was trying to avoid looking at what the scores were, I swear, because I didn't want to get too excited. But this ripple started to go around the stadium where I was like 'something's going on.' And fans started going berserk away to the left," Ker told On The Red Carpet.

"And you realize ok, something's clearly happening in the other game. So I broke my self imposed no-looking rule and checked my phone with about 20 minutes to go and Gillingham were winning. And Mansfield were winning, which is what we needed to happen. We needed Barrow and MK Dons to drop points and that would guarantee we'd be promoted. Lo and behold that happened and everyone went nuts."

As soon as the final whistle blew, the fans ran onto the pitch, which is something they're not supposed to do. But who could blame them? In the last 150 years, only 21 teams have ever won back-to-back promotions.

"That's what we aim to do, that's our ambitions, that's our dream, that's our goals," Wrexham striker Ollie Palmer told On The Red Carpet.

"I'm looking to create some more history in this third one, let's put it like that!"

So what's next for Wrexham? First up will be a U.S. west coast tour over the summer. But when the team returns to Wales, it's back to work and back to figuring out how to stay on top.

"League One is our next stop on this great journey and to survive and hopefully thrive in League One we're going to need to bring in some new players. So I think this summer we're going to be very busy looking for those extra players," Ker explained.

Can the stars align once again for our Red Dragons?

"This is gonna be a challenge. Like we saw this year, we lost four games on the spin for the first time since we took over. And I think that this will be a not irregular occurrence this year. Because you are playing against the likes of Birmingham and Bolton and Reading and these are big, big clubs with big fan bases, Ker warned.

"I think the big question of season 4 will be how do we rise to this challenge."

Season 4 of "Welcome to Wrexham" has been given the go-ahead. No word yet on a premiere date. For now, you can watch the first three seasons, currently streaming on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX, Hulu and this ABC station