West Grove man allegedly used Molotov cocktail to set business on fire with people inside

LONDON GROVE TWP., PA. (WPVI) -- A West Grove man is in jail after being accused of setting a Chester County business on fire while people were inside.

Agustin Cisneros-Bedolla, 42, was arrested in early March, according to the district attorney's office. He is facing attempted homicide, aggravated arson, robbery, as well as possession of weapons of mass destruction, among other charges.

According to a criminal complaint, on March 1, Cisneros-Bedolla bought a lighter and gum at the Squire's Pantry on Gap Newport Pike in London Grove Township.

He then left the business but quickly returned, holding a Molotov cocktail and demanded the keys to a vehicle parked outside, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

After he was given the spare keys, Cisneros-Bedolla allegedly lit the Molotov cocktail and threw the glass bottle in the direction of the employees before leaving.

The store quickly went up in flames.

After the spare key apparently malfunctioned, Cisneros-Bedolla allegedly attempted to carjack a bystander's vehicle with a passenger inside, the complaint said.

He eventually took off on foot.

During a neighborhood canvas, investigators learned that Cisneros-Bedolla was seen shortly before the incident by a witness with a gas canister.

The next day, on March 2, a member of the public brought Cisneros-Bedolla to the PSP Troop J Avondale Barracks, where he was taken into custody.

Cisneros-Bedolla was arraigned on March 2, and a $2 million cash bail was set.

He is being held at the Chester County Prison.

