Chester County community rallies around family who lost everything in massive fire

WEST NANTMEAL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A community is rallying behind a family following last week's massive fire that destroyed a home and barn in West Nantmeal Township .

"You could hear the crackling, the timbers and the roof collapsing," recalled Matthew Kurtz, who lives next to the property on Isabella Road.

The family who lived in the home was not there at the time of the fire. They were safe, but by morning, it was clear that nothing could be salvaged.

"I heard Larry, the homeowner, just screaming. It touched my heart. I knew I had to do something," said Shannon Kurtz.

WATCH | Chopper 6 flies over fire in West Nantmeal Township, Pa.

Fire crews battle massive blaze burning in Chester County

So she took action by setting up a GoFundMe page and spreading the word through their family business, Kurtz Fish Farm. It wasn't long before their efforts began to pay off.

Neighbors and strangers began dropping off donations, including coats, hats, clothes, and even gift cards. It was all to help the family begin to rebuild their lives.

"We just want to help when we can. It's terrible," said Betty Thomas, a West Caln Township resident who donated items.

While the fire may have destroyed their home, the outpouring of support has helped the family begin to heal.

More information on how to help can be found by visiting the Kurtz Fish Farm Facebook page.