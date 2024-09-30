Food delivery driver shot outside Philadelphia home; suspect wanted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who shot a delivery driver outside a residence on Monday.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on the 1500 block of East Johnson Street in East Mount Airy.

Police say the 29-year-old man was found lying in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.

Officers took the victim to an area hospital where he's listed in critical condition.

The man told police that he was approached by the suspect while he was working for DoorDash. The shots were fired when the victim started to run, police say.

"We don't have a motive at this time. We don't know if this was a robbery or an attempted carjacking, we're not sure," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

About six shots were fired at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are searching for video in hopes of releasing a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

