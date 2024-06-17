14-year-old cellist reaches next step in professional music education

8th-grade graduate Kwanyun Loo, a talented musician with the PMAY Artists' Initiative, is eager to start his music education at the Curtis Institute of Music.

8th-grade graduate Kwanyun Loo, a talented musician with the PMAY Artists' Initiative, is eager to start his music education at the Curtis Institute of Music.

8th-grade graduate Kwanyun Loo, a talented musician with the PMAY Artists' Initiative, is eager to start his music education at the Curtis Institute of Music.

8th-grade graduate Kwanyun Loo, a talented musician with the PMAY Artists' Initiative, is eager to start his music education at the Curtis Institute of Music.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- 8th-grade graduate Kwanyun Loo, a talented musician with the PMAY Artists' Initiative, is eager to start his music education at the Curtis Institute of Music.

PMAY, which stands for Philadelphia Music Alliance for Youth, is an organization that provides guidance for 5th-12th graders looking to pursue music. Many of their students find success in gaining acceptance to prestigious institutions.

Their goal is to diversify the industry of professional musicians with talented students from the city and its surrounding areas.

Action News got to enjoy the sounds of Loo's cello at a recent visit to the Settlement Music School in Philadelphia.

Learn more about Loo's story and the PMAY program by watching the video above and visiting their website.

RELATED: Seniors learn to play piano courtesy of New Jersey teenager