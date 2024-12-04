Warning about 'drain scam' during the holiday season

Consumer Reports has a warning about scammers trying to swipe your cash or steal your identity this holiday season.

It's called the "drain scam."

Last year, 41,632 cases of gift card draining were reported, which resulted in a loss of $217 million.

Here's how it works. Crooks go to a store, copy the card number and activation code, then reseal the package. When you load money on the card, it goes to Scrooge.

Before you buy a gift card, inspect it. Run your finger over the card. Does it look like a sticker has been put over the barcode? Does it look like the package was opened and maybe glued back together?

Buy gift cards from behind the counter or buy a virtual gift card. If you receive a gift card, use it as soon as possible.

And attention online shoppers: as you scroll through social media, some deals might seem too good to be true. Passive scrolling is the biggest way people lose money on social media.

Type the website name into any search engine or bbb.org. Then type in the word fraud, scam, or review and see what people are saying about it on the social media site.

Watch out for delivery text scams where it looks like the post office is saying there's a problem with your upcoming delivery. Do not click on that link. Swindlers hope you'll enter your credit card information. You can get tracking notifications, but you must first sign up.

Finally, it's the season to give, but make sure you're donating to a real charity! You can check Charity Navigator and Give.org to confirm the charity you choose is making the best use of your money.

If you decide to donate to charity or cause on a crowdfunding page on Facebook or GoFundMe, make sure you know the person in charge of donations and be aware that many websites take a small percentage of your donation.