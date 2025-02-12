What you need to know about road closures, parking restrictions for Philadelphia Eagles parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The parade route is set and preps are already underway for Friday's Super Bowl victory celebrations in Philadelphia.

The city released a list of street closures and parking restrictions for Friday and cautioned drivers about challenging travel conditions in the city.

Officials said they are expecting one million people to turn out as the Eagles make their way up Broad Street to the Ben Franklin Parkway.

The parade begins at the Sports Complex at 11 a.m. on Friday and will culminate with a ceremony on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art at 2 p.m. The team expects the ceremony to finish at 3:15 p.m.

The city is planning for many road closures along the route. Parking spots will be limited as well.

SEPTA has also released its plan for those who will be taking public transit to get into Center City.

Philadelphia Street Closures

Road closures began on Tuesday, with many expected to last until Saturday.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and allow for extra driving time when traveling in the vicinity," the city said.

Streets will begin to reopen as early as conditions allow on Friday, the city said, with the full extent of closures in place until approximately 6 p.m.

The city said streets should be reopened before 7 a.m. on Saturday, February 15.

A detailed list of closures and restrictions by date is listed below:

Tuesday, February 11 - Wednesday, February 12

The inner lanes (inbound and outbound) of Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed from Eakins Oval to 20th Street will be closed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11 and Wednesday, February 12.

This closure will not be in effect during the morning and evening rush hours. Cross streets will remain open to traffic throughout.

Thursday, February 13

The inner lanes (inbound and outbound) of Benjamin Franklin Parkway from Eakins Oval to 20th Street, top of the Oval, and inbound Kelly Drive will be closed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, February 13.

This closure will not be in effect during AM and PM rush hours, and cross streets will remain open to traffic throughout.

The following streets will be closed according to the schedules listed below:

7 p.m. Thursday until approximately 6 p.m. on Friday, February 14:

Kelly Drive from Eakins Oval to Fountain Green

Sedgley Drive from W. Girard Avenue to Kelly Drive

Lemon Hill Drive

Poplar Drive from W. Girard Avenue to Sedgley Drive

Poplar Street from 30th Street to Poplar Drive

Friday, February 14

The following streets will be closed according to the schedules listed below:

5 a.m. until approximately 6 p.m.:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and 20th Street (including Logan Circle)

17th Street between Arch Street and Vine Street

18th Street between Arch Street and Vine Street

19th Street between Arch Street and Vine Street

Race Street between 20th Street and Logan Circle

20th Street between Race Street and Callowhill Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th Street and Eakins Oval (all lanes)

21st Street between Spring Garden Street and Winter Street.

-Local access to Pennsylvania Avenue only (all traffic must turn left)

22nd Street between Spring Garden Street and Race Street.

-Local access to Park Towne Place only (residents)

23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

-Local access only as conditions allow

24th Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Park Towne Place

Park Towne Place between 22nd Street and 24th Street.

-Local access to Park Towne Place only (residents)

Pennsylvania Avenue/Callowhill Street between 20th Street and 21st Street.

-Local access to Barnes Foundation driveway (westbound) only.

-Eastbound open from 21st Street

Spring Garden Street between 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

-Local access only as conditions allow

Spring Garden Tunnel

Waterworks Drive

I-676 westbound 22nd Street off-ramp

2000 Winter Street

Kelly Drive between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Strawberry Mansion Drive

Martin Luther King Drive between Eakins Oval and Montgomery Drive

Spring Garden Street Bridge at 31st Street

Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive

25th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Kelly Drive

The following streets will be designated "local access only" west of 22nd Street:

Wallace Street

Mt. Vernon Street

Green Street

Judson Street

Brandywine Street

7:30 a.m. until approximately 6 p.m.:

South Broad Street between Pattison Avenue and S. Penn Square

S. Penn Square between Broad Street and 15th Street

15th Street between Chestnut Street and Vine Street

16th Street between Chestnut Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

1500-1600 Market Street

1500-1600 JFK Blvd.

All cross streets on Broad Street from Pattison Avenue to S. Penn Square, from 13th Street to 15th Street

Pattison Avenue between 7th Street and 20th Street

10:30 a.m. until approximately 6 p.m.:

I-95 northbound and southbound Broad Street off-ramp

I-76 eastbound and westbound Broad Street off-ramp (Sports Complex)

12 p.m. until approximately 9 p.m.:

JFK Blvd. between 20th Street and 29th Street/Schuylkill Avenue

29th Street/Schuylkill Avenue between Market Street and JFK Blvd.

30th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

I-76 westbound 30th Street off-ramp

I-76 eastbound 30th Street off-ramp

I-76 westbound Schuylkill Avenue on-ramp

Filbert Street between 10th Street and 12th Street

10th Street between Filbert Street and Race Street

11th Street between Filbert Street and Race Street

12th Street between Filbert Street and Race Street

Cross streets will be reopened south to north on Broad Street, and elsewhere along the parade route, as early as conditions allow on Friday, February 14.

Saturday, February 15

The inner lanes (inbound and outbound) of Benjamin Franklin Parkway from Eakins Oval to 20th Street will be closed from 6 p.m. on Friday, February 14 into the overnight hours.

Cross streets will remain open to traffic throughout, and all roads will be open prior to noon on Saturday, February 15.

On-Street Parking Restrictions

Temporary "No Parking" restrictions along the parade route and on adjacent streets will commence at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 13. The full extent of these restrictions will be in place until approximately 6 p.m. on Friday, February 14.A complete list of impacted streets can be found below:

South Broad Street from S. Penn Square to Pattison Avenue (both sides of the street including the center median)

All cross streets on Broad Street from Pattison Avenue to Chestnut Street from 13th Street to 15th Street (both sides of the street)

S. Penn Square from Broad Street to 15th Street (both sides of the street)

15th Street from Chestnut Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)

1500 Arch Street (both sides of the street)

1400-1600 JFK Blvd. (both sides of the street)

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th streets (both sides of the street)

Kelly Drive along Boathouse Row

Sedgley Drive between Kelly Drive and Poplar Drive

Waterworks Drive

1500-1600 Market Street (both sides of the street)

1600 Cherry Street (both sides of the street)

Pennsylvania Avenue from 22nd Street to 24th Street (south side of the street)

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 20th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes; both sides)

22nd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street (both sides of the street)

21st Street between Pennsylvania Avenue & Race Street (both sides of the street)

20th Street from Race Street to Callowhill Street (both sides of the street)

19th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)

18th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)

17th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)

16th Street from Market Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway (both sides of the street)

1500-1600 Market Street (both sides of the street)

1600 Cherry Street (both sides of the street)

Park Towne Place between 22nd & 24th Streets (north side of the street)

2000-2200 Spring Garden Street (both sides of the street)

2000 Winter Street

The city asks drivers to obey all "Temporary No Parking" signs. Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated.

There will be no enforcement of meter and time limit regulations on the day of the parade, Friday, February 14. Safety violations such as parking too close to the corner, fire hydrants, blocking crosswalks and double parking will be enforced.

Sports Complex parking lots to be closed

Commuters will not be allowed to use the parking lots at the Sports Complex in South Philadelphia for the parade on Friday.

The city confirmed those lots will be closed, just like they were for the parade in 2018.

One of the reasons, the city said, is that having the lots open takes away too much Philadelphia police manpower, which is needed elsewhere for parade security.

Bicycle Lane Detours

During the parade, several bicycle lanes along Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Broad Street, and streets in the vicinity will be inaccessible.

Cyclists are advised to use caution when traveling in the area.

There will be no access to the Schuylkill River Trail from the rear of the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Friday, February 14. Westbound travel on the Schuylkill Travel will terminate at Paine Skate Park.

