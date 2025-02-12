What you need to know about road closures, parking restrictions for Philadelphia Eagles parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The parade route is set and preps are already underway for Friday's Super Bowl victory celebrations in Philadelphia.
The city released a list of street closures and parking restrictions for Friday and cautioned drivers about challenging travel conditions in the city.
Officials said they are expecting one million people to turn out as the Eagles make their way up Broad Street to the Ben Franklin Parkway.
Everything you need to know for the Eagles Super Bowl parade
The parade begins at the Sports Complex at 11 a.m. on Friday and will culminate with a ceremony on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art at 2 p.m. The team expects the ceremony to finish at 3:15 p.m.
The city is planning for many road closures along the route. Parking spots will be limited as well.
For the latest traffic in your area
SEPTA has also released its plan for those who will be taking public transit to get into Center City.
Road closures began on Tuesday, with many expected to last until Saturday.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and allow for extra driving time when traveling in the vicinity," the city said.
Streets will begin to reopen as early as conditions allow on Friday, the city said, with the full extent of closures in place until approximately 6 p.m.
The city said streets should be reopened before 7 a.m. on Saturday, February 15.
A detailed list of closures and restrictions by date is listed below:
The inner lanes (inbound and outbound) of Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed from Eakins Oval to 20th Street will be closed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11 and Wednesday, February 12.
This closure will not be in effect during the morning and evening rush hours. Cross streets will remain open to traffic throughout.
The inner lanes (inbound and outbound) of Benjamin Franklin Parkway from Eakins Oval to 20th Street, top of the Oval, and inbound Kelly Drive will be closed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, February 13.
This closure will not be in effect during AM and PM rush hours, and cross streets will remain open to traffic throughout.
The following streets will be closed according to the schedules listed below:
7 p.m. Thursday until approximately 6 p.m. on Friday, February 14:
5 a.m. until approximately 6 p.m.:
The following streets will be designated "local access only" west of 22nd Street:
7:30 a.m. until approximately 6 p.m.:
10:30 a.m. until approximately 6 p.m.:
12 p.m. until approximately 9 p.m.:
Cross streets will be reopened south to north on Broad Street, and elsewhere along the parade route, as early as conditions allow on Friday, February 14.
The inner lanes (inbound and outbound) of Benjamin Franklin Parkway from Eakins Oval to 20th Street will be closed from 6 p.m. on Friday, February 14 into the overnight hours.
Cross streets will remain open to traffic throughout, and all roads will be open prior to noon on Saturday, February 15.
Temporary "No Parking" restrictions along the parade route and on adjacent streets will commence at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 13. The full extent of these restrictions will be in place until approximately 6 p.m. on Friday, February 14.A complete list of impacted streets can be found below:
The city asks drivers to obey all "Temporary No Parking" signs. Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated.
There will be no enforcement of meter and time limit regulations on the day of the parade, Friday, February 14. Safety violations such as parking too close to the corner, fire hydrants, blocking crosswalks and double parking will be enforced.
Commuters will not be allowed to use the parking lots at the Sports Complex in South Philadelphia for the parade on Friday.
The city confirmed those lots will be closed, just like they were for the parade in 2018.
One of the reasons, the city said, is that having the lots open takes away too much Philadelphia police manpower, which is needed elsewhere for parade security.
During the parade, several bicycle lanes along Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Broad Street, and streets in the vicinity will be inaccessible.
Cyclists are advised to use caution when traveling in the area.
There will be no access to the Schuylkill River Trail from the rear of the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Friday, February 14. Westbound travel on the Schuylkill Travel will terminate at Paine Skate Park.