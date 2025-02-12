What to know about SEPTA for Eagles Super Bowl victory parade: Transit fares, adjusted services

Ahead of Friday's Super Bowl victory parade, SEPTA announced some adjustments to train services and fares that riders should be aware of.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The countdown is on to the Eagles Super Bowl victory parade on Friday.

Ahead of the celebration, SEPTA announced some adjustments to train services and fares that riders should be aware of.

The Eagles will be on display for their fans from Broad Street to the Ben Franklin Parkway on Friday, and preps are already underway.

The city is expecting one million people to turn out, which means getting around the city on public transit will need to be thoughtfully coordinated.

SEPTA in the city

SEPTA says rides on the Market-Frankford Line and the Broad Street Line will be free all day to help people get to and from the parade.

The transit agency said the bill for those rides is being footed by Kevin Hart's tequila company Gran Coramino.

Trains will run every six to eight minutes beginning at 5 a.m. on Friday.

However, a limited number of stations will be open to safely move the large crowds into the city, SEPTA said. Neither line will transport passengers to the City Hall Station, so be prepared to walk.

For a map of those SEPTA stations, visit this map at SEPTA.org.

SEPTA Regional Rail

Regional Rail lines will run on limited, modified service from 4:30 a.m. through 10:50 p.m. on Friday.

SEPTA is also offering a special $10 one-day pass. It goes on sale Wednesday and must be purchased in person at a Regional Rail Sales Office before Friday, officials said.

Passengers will also not be able to buy a ticket on any regional rail lines the day of, but your SEPTA Key Cards will work. Officials said to make sure to load your card or purchase a pass ahead of time.

The one-day pass will be valid for 10 rides across all modes, and if it's not used on parade day it can be used on another date of the customer's choosing.

Most Regional Rail and Metro stations will be closed, with only select stations open.

This means the trains that are running will be packed.

Service on the outbound trains will be limited until the event wraps up.

Other changes are planned for SEPTA services on Friday. For detailed information about transit plans, visit this page at SEPTA.org.

Bus Detours

SEPTA buses will be detoured on and around Broad Street beginning late Thursday evening.

PATCO service changes

PATCO said it will also operate on a modified schedule for the parade.

If you're taking PATCO into Center City from New Jersey, there will be limited service beginning as early as 4 a.m. on Friday.

From 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, PATCO will operate westbound-only service from four New Jersey stations: Lindenwold, Woodcrest, Ferry Avenue, and City Hall, with nonstop service to 9/10th & Locust Street.

There will be no Eastbound service during this time.

Starting at 1 p.m., PATCO will transition to operating eastbound-only service from 9/10th & Locust Street. Normal service is expected to resume at 7 p.m.

For more info, visit this page at RidePATCO.org.

The parade begins at the Sports Complex at 11 a.m. on Friday and will culminate with a ceremony on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art at 2 p.m. The team expects the ceremony to finish at 3:15 p.m.