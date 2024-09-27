Ports along the East and Gulf coasts preparing for possible worker strike

The contract that expires on Monday covers about 25,000 workers.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ports along the East and Gulf coasts are preparing for a possible worker strike next week.

A spokesperson for the Port of Philadelphia says contingency plans are being put in place at Packer Avenue Marine Terminal, where thousands of shipping containers are handled each month.

The terminal will be open extra hours this weekend for companies that want access to shipping containers before a possible strike of the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) on Tuesday.

"This is going to impact the entire East Coast," said Kathleen Iacocca, associate professor at Villanova University. "While there are some ports that are not part of the union, most are. And those are the options that suppliers will have to get their products into the U.S. will really be limited."

The contract that expires on Monday covers about 25,000 workers and could affect ports along the East and Gulf coasts.

The U.S. Maritime Alliance said in a statement this week:

"Due to the ILA's repeated refusal to come to the table and bargain on a new Master Contract, US maritime alliance filed an Unfair Labor Practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board and requested immediate injunctive relief - requiring the Union to resume bargaining - so that we can negotiate a deal."

The ILA called the action "a publicity stunt." They've reportedly been asking for a $5 an hour pay increase in a six-year contract.

A strike would impact not only the supply chain, but other sectors as well.

We spoke with a driver who transports fruit to and from the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal.

"If the ports strike now, we don't have any work," said Gregory Williams.

A professor from the Rutgers Business School says the duration of the strike could expand the industries affected.

"It could affect the manufacturing industry located around the port. They rely on receiving raw materials for inputs into their manufactured goods," said associate professor Rudi Leuschner.

Experts we spoke with say the length of the potential strike will also play a big part in any impacts felt by the consumer.

A few days probably won't be a big deal, but weeks could send prices up and likely cause some empty shelves, especially when it comes to produce and perishable goods.