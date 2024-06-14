Battleship New Jersey to leave Navy Yard, heads to Paulsboro before returning to Camden | WATCH LIVE

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Battleship New Jersey will be on the move again Friday.

The historic USS New Jersey battleship will make its way out of the Philadelphia Navy Yard., where it has dry-docked and been undergoing maintenance.

It began its journey around 8 a.m.

The ship will dock in Paulsboro for six days before returning home to Camden next Thursday afternoon.

Some people paid cash to be on the battleship for each leg of this journey.

Limited tickets are available to ride aboard the ship for both legs of this journey, but they're not cheap! Each ticket costs approximately $3,000. Click here to learn more.