Suspects sought for fatal shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

When police arrived on scene, they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the gunmen involved in a fatal shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened on the 5600 block of Whitby Avenue early Saturday morning.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died.

Authorities are now looking for a burgundy two door Pontiac, that was last seen in the area at the time of the shooting.