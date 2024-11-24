24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, November 24, 2024 2:19PM
Suspects sought for fatal shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the gunmen involved in a fatal shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened on the 5600 block of Whitby Avenue early Saturday morning.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died.

Authorities are now looking for a burgundy two door Pontiac, that was last seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

