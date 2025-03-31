Wildwood community host Special Olympics athletes for the '2025 Spring Games Basketball Tournament'

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Wildwood community made it their mission to host inclusive athletics.

The "2025 Spring Games Basketball Tournament" was held in various locations across the island, something Special Olympic athletes have been training hard for.

"We take over the island down here. We use six different venues and seven courts down here this weekend. We have 54 basketball teams competing in our spring games final," said Senior Director of Program at Special Olympics New Jersey, Jeff Baldino.

Special Olympics New Jersey celebrated their 20 years of collaboration with Wildwood this weekend.

"I think the pinnacle is when they... walk up on that stage and... put those medals over their neck. It's worth every minute of being a part of the weekend," said Director of Sales & Entertainment at the Wildwoods Convention Center, John Lynch.

