Argument leads to fatal shooting at the Jersey shore: Prosecutor

WILDWOOD CREST, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Wildwood Crest man has been arrested after an argument led to a fatal shooting inside a home, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.

It happened around 3:46 p.m. Wednesday at a residence on East Cresse Avenue in Wildwood Crest.

When officers arrived, 63-year-old Carmine Neri was found in the living room with a handgun in his back pocket, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The victim, identified as Joseph Falciani, was discovered at the top of a staircase suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Life-saving measures were performed, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people in the home reportedly told police that Neri shot Falciani after an argument escalated to the second story of the home.

Further details on what led to the gunfire have not been released.

Court documents say a child was inside the home at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

Neri was charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and other related offenses.

He is being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.