Officals announce major security enhancements for Wildwood Boardwalk at Jersey Shore

WILDWOOD, NJ (WPVI) -- Leaders in Wildwood, New Jersey, are hoping to improve safety along the boardwalk this summer.

Crews are installing more posts, new lighting and state-of-the-art security cameras.

The city says new short, sturdy posts will protect against accidental or intentional vehicle attacks. They have already been installed at Maple and Spicer Avenues. More are expected to go up at Bennet Avenue before the summer season.