Arrest made after 16-year-old found dead near Philadelphia high school

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect was taken into custody in connection with the killing of a teenager earlier this year in Philadelphia's East Mt. Airy section.

Police say 19-year-old Shyd Carr-Hanks was arrested on Wednesday and later charged with murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old William Honesty Jr.

Honesty's body was found on the property of Martin Luther King High School back on September 22.

Police say a passerby noticed a body in the grass near the school and called police.

Officers found Honesty suffering from three gunshot wounds to the chest. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officials said the teen was not a student in the School District of Philadelphia, but he lived just over a quarter of a mile away from where police found his body.

The motive for the killing has not been released.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.