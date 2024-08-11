Thousands gather for food, music, and more at 41st annual Willingboro Jazz Festival

WILLINGBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Willingboro Jazz Festival returned to Burlington County over the weekend for its 41st year running.
"It's a good event. It's kind of like a reunion for people to come in, pitch a tent, see some vendors and friends that you haven't seen in a long time," said Acting Director of Recreation & Parks Dionne Bolden.
It's the largest music festival in Willingboro and took place Sunday in Millcreek Park.
The day-long event featured dozens of local and global artists on the big stage.
This year's headliners included Philadelphia's own Kindred and the Family Soul and R&B singer and rapper, Dwele.
Other featured artists include the Urban Guerilla Orchestra, Exit 45, and Camden's own Arnetta Johnson - the Trumpet Chic.
People began streaming in early.
"I look forward to it every year, I haven't been able to come for a few years, but this year I was determined. Determined to go," said Gloria Galloway of Willingboro.
The Willingboro Jazz Festival began in the early 1980s and has since expanded from just music to vendors and a row of food trucks.
"This food truck has been open for three months. This is like new to all of us, I'm honored to be here. This is a beautiful thing," said Rodney Ganges with the Kitchen of Class food truck.
The festival attracts more than 10,000 people to the park every year.
"We've been doing this since I was a teenager. Coming every year," said Jackson. "This is our family event. This is in our backyard. This is our festival."
The festival goes from noon to 8 p.m. and ends with a special fireworks show.