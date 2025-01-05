Wilmington community remembers the legacy of Tyler Brown and supports a scholarship in his name

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- It's the seventh year that community members started running to remember in Wilmington.

The 'I Hate to Run' 5k was held in memory of Tyler Brown, who lost his life in a car accident at 17-years-old in 2016.

The name of the event comes from a source of irony, given that Brown's activity of choice would not be running.

The money helps fund a scholarship to support students at Salesianum School, where Brown attended.

Brown's father, Russ Brown, finds that his son's legacy stays strong within the Salesianum School community.

The event and scholarship are one of many ways that Tyler Brown's memory is often remembered.

