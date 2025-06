Wilmington nonprofit has a mission to 'Shine A Light On Stroke'

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- "Shine A Light on Stroke" is a nonprofit headed by an occupational therapist and a speech pathologist.

Their mission is to educate and spread awareness about strokes.

This is done within their various events, such as 5ks and a cornhole tournament.

They also support patients within a specific hospital financially with items that may be difficult to purchase.

