Winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1M sold at Wawa in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (WPVI) -- A winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Wednesday.

The PA Lottery said the Jingle Jangle Jackpot Scratch-Off ticket was sold at a Wawa in the 1300 block of East Ridge Pike in Plymouth Meeting.

Lottery officials said that since scratch-offs are distributed randomly, they don't know where the winning tickets are sold until after the prize has been claimed.

Wawa will also get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Jingle Jangle Jackpot is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million, the PA Lottery said.

Lottery officials remind players that scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date, which is posted on the PA Lottery website. They recommend winners sign the back of their ticket immediately and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

