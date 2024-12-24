Wintry blast brings Christmas Eve snow and ice to Philadelphia region

A quick hit of snow and freezing rain is leaving a coating on the ground as people head out and about on this Christmas Eve

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The timing on this wintry blast could slow down the last-minute holiday rush on the roads.

A lot of people are hoping to hit up the malls and grocery stores, and then get to their holiday destinations on time.

Hardware stores were busy, like at Do it Best Hardware in Wayne, where shoppers were picking up salt, shovels and other supplies.

PennDOT crews were out on Monday treating the roads, with trucks putting brine on the major highways, like I-95. That will help with snow and ice on the road surfaces, especially during the morning commute and with all of the holiday travelers and people out shopping and visiting.

PennDOT is urging drivers to be prepared.

