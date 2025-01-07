Driver accused in DUI crash that killed Gaudreau brothers rejects plea deal

SALEM COUNTY, NJ (WPVI) -- The man accused in the drunk driving crash that killed NHL hockey star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, faced a judge on Tuesday.

Sean Higgins, 44, had a post-indictment arraignment hearing, where he rejected a plea deal that would have seen him spend decades in prison.

He was indicted by a grand jury in December.

His attorneys entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf as a formality to allow proceedings to move forward.

Last month, a grand jury indicted Higgins on reckless vehicular homicide and other charges.

The deadly crash happened in Oldmans Township, Salem County, on August 29, as the Gaudreau brothers were out riding bicycles the day before their sister's wedding.