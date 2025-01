Woman, 85, critically injured after fire in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia left an 85-year-old woman seriously injured.

The fire broke out just after midnight Tuesday on the 900 block of McPhearson Street.

Officials say the victim suffered second-degree burns and smoke inhalation.

Authorities say they encountered a hoarding situation inside the home.

The victim is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

Building inspectors have already been out to the house to assess the situation.