Woman awakens to burglar in her Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are trying to identify a thief who broke into a Philadelphia home while the resident was sleeping.

It happened on May 31, around 12:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Kater Street.

Police say the victim was woken up by the sounds of footsteps inside her home.

When she went to see what it was, she encountered the suspect in her living-room area, leaving the residence.

The victim told police she believes the suspect gained entry into her home through the rear garage.

After checking around her home, the victim told police she noticed several missing items, including jewelry and a firearm.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about this case is asked to call police.

